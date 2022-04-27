Offline only: Ubisoft drops online support for 91 games

Ubisoft to drop all online support for 91 games in a surprise announcement and blow to small gaming communities.

Say, do you enjoy Ubisoft titles like Just Dance, Splinter Cell and Far Cry 2? Here’s hoping they’re just as fun offline because Ubisoft is dropping their online support entirely.

No more updates, player statistics, in-game news, and no more multiplayer. All of it is going up in smoke in the name of; we’re not sure exactly.

In Ubisoft’s defence, plenty of these games are played on borderline dead consoles that haven’t received mainstream support in over a decade. Those 91 about to lose support even include titles stuck on the PS2.

It’s hard to fault a company for dropping a console that began production before Bush Jr. took office. If you’re worried that Ubisoft might have hit something you love, check the complete list here.

But it’s more than just the dusty old artefacts losing support. Some titles losing support come from the Xbox 360, and a few even hail from the Wii U and PS4.

A reminder, the PS4 isn’t even a decade old, and it’s a hard pill to swallow that developers could abandon anything you buy right now before 2031 comes around.

Some of these games will become almost unplayable with this change. With no more online play, many of the games affected had better hope they have a robust single-player experience. They’ll be genuinely finished if they don’t.

Sure, some of the games are so old and small that only a dedicated few will notice this announcement, but I weep for them. Keeping the light on in a small community is tough, and it’s even more complicated when the grid decides they’ll cut your power.

Ubisoft could release the tools needed for fans to create their own private servers and, though unlikely, it’s something that would be really cool for them to do. A solemn rest in peace to all 91 fallen games. But there’s always a bigger fish, and Ubisoft might not be the one making these decisions in the future.