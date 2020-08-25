Rumour: Nintendo enters the next-gen fray with Nintendo Switch Pro

According to a Taiwanese newspaper, rumours indicate that new model of the Nintendo Switch could be coming in early 2021.

The 2017 Nintendo Switch has become a household staple for many; the only console one needs to survive 2020. After all, it’s the revolutionary device that has changed the hand-held console – Nintendo really has come a long way since the days of the DS.

Now a Taiwanese newspaper, Economic Daily News, has hinted that a new Nintendo Switch system could grace the world in just a couple of months.

The newspaper report gestured towards hardware manufacturers responsible for the Switch’s flash storage and Joy-Con controllers, implying that they will put the console into the production phase by the end of 2020. The ‘Nintendo Switch Pro’ (the citizens of the internet have already given it a product title) will likely be released around the start of 2021 if these rumours are true.

In the somewhat likely event where we do get a Nintendo Switch Pro, here’s what we can infer about the product. It will most likely be an evolution, rather than an revolutionary next step, meaning that there will be no new major changes but we can expect upgrades in specs and such. After all, Nintendo does have a tradition of slapping a product with the ‘XL’ tag and release an improved product with better hardware. Fans can hope for better resolution (I’m praying for 4k), higher frame rates, and a beefed up system overall.

Although this will come out around the same time as the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, the Nintendo Switch Pro will not be a very good contender amongst the next-generation consoles. Compared to the revolutionary nature of the new PS5, Nintendo is most likely intending to ride the success of their 2017 console a little longer before they do anything massive again.

The thought of playing the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 on a new 4k console would tickle the fancy of even the most prudent gamers. But until Nintendo confirms anything, all we can do is hold our breath. Not literally, of course.