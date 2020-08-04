Spider-Man joins ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ in a PlayStation exclusive

Marvel’s Avengers is an upcoming action-adventure game featuring stunning graphics and eventually, Spider-Man. He has been confirmed to join the game as a playable character, and thankfully will not be left out of the Avengers this time.

One caveat thought – and it’s a caveat Spidey fans should be well used to by now. The beloved hero will be coming exclusively to PlayStation.

Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers will include Spider-Man, but the Sony-owned hero will only be appearing on PlayStation consoles as an exclusive.

Following fan speculation since Spider-Man on the PS4 and the announcement of Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PS5, many thought Spidey destined to appear in Marvel’s Avengers. The game is scheduled for release on September 4th, but Spider-Man won’t be joining the line-up of heroes initially. He will most likely be released as a DLC character in an update following the game’s release coming in 2021.

It’s highly unlikely that the Xbox Series X nor the Xbox One will be seeing this Sony-owned Marvel character take the stage. Spider-Man’s exclusion from the initial release of the game is very likely to allow for the same base game to be released across all platforms.

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man comes to Marvel’s Avengers, exclusively on PlayStation. Crystal Dynamics offers early details on its own, unique take on the post-launch Hero: https://t.co/GA3t6Y40KI pic.twitter.com/TEho59XfIc — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 3, 2020

Square Enix intends to release additional characters along with Spider-Man in the game’s future, with Hawkeye already confirmed as the game’s first DLC character. The upcoming release of Spider-Man: Miles Morales has started rumours of Miles Morales joining Marvels’ Avengers, but this is also unconfirmed.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia. For more details, visit the Square Enix site.