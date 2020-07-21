Spider-Man: Miles Morales will feature 4K/60 FPS Performance Mode

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is bringing 4K/60FPS specs to the table with its optional ‘Performance Mode’—meeting the current standard for action-adventure games with high frame rates and high definition for a much smoother playthrough.

The game was announced at Playstation‘s live reveal event in June as a launch title set to be released in the fourth quarter of this year. Created by Insomniac Games, this release is the continuation to their 2018 release of Spider-Man on the PS4. And thanks to the new Performance Mode, the Spidey action has never looked so good.

Marvel’s new hero, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, defends the city of New York with an optional 4K/60FPS Performance Mode on the next-gen PS5.

The game takes advantage of the PS5’s hardware to support real-time ray tracing effects. This, coupled with Performance Mode, means that players can now swing through the city of New York with even faster frames, clearer looking images and realistic, dynamic lighting.

In addition to new performance features, the new non-Peter Parker Spider-Man will come with unique powers of his own, but with an equally compelling storyline. This means that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will feature enemies and combat mechanics unique to Miles Morales, making it both a stand-alone game and expansion to its predecessor.