WATCH: Yusuf/Cat Stevens – Animating ‘Where Do The Children Play’

With Yusuf/Cat Steven’s Tea for the Tillerman turning fifty, a newly recorded version of the seminal album is getting a release. This video is a creative inquiry into the making of the animated storytelling behind the warming clip to Where Do The Children Play?

July 21, 2020

