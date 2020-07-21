Breonna Taylor petition becomes the second largest in Change.org history

Four months after the tragic death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor at the hands of Kentucky police officers, a Change.org petition demanding justice has now surpassed ten million signatures.

It is now the second-largest Change.org petition in history, just behind the one demanding justice for George Floyd, which is currently at 19.2 million signatures.

Taylor was shot by officers from the Louisville Police Department after they entered her home with a no-knock warrant four months ago.

The petition puts the violent act of the officers in plain and simple language, stating that: “Not a single officer announced themselves before ramming down her door and firing 22 shots, shooting Breonna eight times, killing her.”

Oluwatoyin Salau. Breonna Taylor. We haven’t forgotten your names, your stories or your spirits. Rest in Power. — Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) July 20, 2020

For this reason, the petition calls for the officers involved in the crime, John Mattingly, Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, and Joshua Jaynes, to be charged.

Other demands include financial damages to be paid to the Taylor family for their loss, appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the Louisville Police Department, and abolishing no-knock warrants.

The petition has also received support from celebrities like Beyonce, who penned a letter to Kentucky’s attorney general demanding justice, writing “Your office has both the power and responsibility to bring justice to Breonna Taylor.”

Sign the petition demanding justice for Breonna Taylor here.