Elon Musk is developing a chip that plays music straight into your brain

There’s no doubt that Elon Musk has been a busy man lately. His work on Space X has been changing the landscape of space travel and his (now sold out) sexy Tesla satin shorts have been revolutionising the fashion game.

Musk has now announced his latest start-up, Neuralink; a brain-computer interface boasting a range of game-changing benefits including the ability to stream music directly to your brain, and has already received more than $158 million in funding.

Keen to stream music directly into your brain? Meet the brain-computer interface Neuralink, Elon Musk’s new project that allows listeners to “listen to music directly from our chips”.

The tech entrepreneur behind a number of groundbreaking innovations is set to release more information about the Neuralink next month.

However, Musk has left some hints via social media channels about his latest project, stating on his Twitter account that it “could help control hormone levels and use them to our advantage (enhanced abilities and reasoning, anxiety relief, etc”.

If we implement neuralink – can we listen to music directly from our chips? Great feature. https://t.co/RwVLnS5JbL — Austin Howard (@a_howard8) July 19, 2020

He also confirmed that the bizarre technology would let users “listen to music directly from our chips”. What exactly does that mean? We’re yet to find out. Musk briefly mentioned at a 2019 event that it would be “sewing machine-like” device connected directly between a computer and a chip inserted within the brain.

Musk has also alluded to the many potential benefits of Neuralink, boasting on Twitter that the device has “the potential to help people with Parkinson’s, brain injuries/autism/ALS, basically anything requiring brain calibration.”

For now, details on Neuralink are vague but Musk is set to drop more details on August 28th, so stay tuned.