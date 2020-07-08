Elon Musk is selling sexy Tesla satin shorts for $69.420

Elon Musk has out-Eloned himself. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO took to Twitter earlier this week to announce that the latter company were releasing “limited edition short shorts” – apparently following through on a joke poking fun at short sellers of Tesla stock.

Unfortunately for anyone looking to purchase themselves a pair, all sizes have already sold out.

In the market for some s3xy satin Tesla shorts? Elon Musk has announced he’s selling them for $69.420, apparently mocking the practice of short selling.

Accompanying the tweet was a picture of the red satin shorts, which are adorned with the word “S3XY” – both an *apt* descriptor and a reference to Tesla’s Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y vehicles.

Musk, not one to shy away from sophomoric humour, gave them the price of $69.420, which is also an apparent jab at Tesla short sellers, whom Musk has previously criticised. Short sellers are people who sell stock betting that the price will drop, with the intention to rebuy it later in order to make a profit.

Musk described that he’d “send some to the Shortseller Enrichment Commission to comfort them through these difficult times”.

Limited edition short shorts now available at https://t.co/5EmNcTBvJv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

“Celebrate summer with Tesla Short Shorts,” the description of the shorts reads. “Run like the wind or entertain like Liberace with our red satin and gold trim design. Relax poolside or lounge indoors year-round with our limited-edition Tesla Short Shorts, featuring our signature Tesla logo in front with “S3XY” across the back. Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell.”

Only three minutes after making the post, Musk followed it up with a comment that the website had been “broken” from excess traffic.

Dang, we broke the website — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

In keeping with the theme, Musk also changed his Twitter bio to “Budgie Smuggler”. Say what you like about the man, but at least he’s consistent.