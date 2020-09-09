Native Instruments announces Maschine+: a standalone production powerhouse

Maschine+ is the first standalone workstation from Native Instruments, offering complete performance and production capabilities: no computer required.

Native Instruments have announced their first standalone workstation, the Maschine+. It aims to provide the iconic Maschine workflow with no strings attached.

It includes access to all of NI’s expansive library of software instruments and effects, including Massive, Monark, Prism, FM8, Raum, Phasis, the Maschine Factory Library, and much more. To get started all you need is a WIFI connection.

Whether you want to use it as a live sequencer, audio interface, synthesizer, drum-machine, or sampler, the Maschine+ does it all. The Quad-core CPU processor and 4GB of RAM facilitate smooth use of the virtual instruments and storage is made easy through the USB and SD card slots.

The workstation being WIFI enabled allows you to download new instruments or update the software without a computer. You can also use the connection to sync with other apps, DAWs, or compatible gear with Ableton Link.

The hardware features two quarter-inch TRS line outputs, two quarter-inch TRS line inputs, a quarter-inch dynamic mic input and stereo headphone output, a MIDI-in and MIDI-out port, and two USB ports for MIDI controllers. It comes in heavy-duty aluminium casing and the metal knobs make adjusting instruments and effects feel robust and weighty.

Operating without a DAW means that you’ll also need some way to navigate editing MIDI and audio and Maschine+ provides for this with two built-in screens. This also provides a browsing environment for virtual instruments.

