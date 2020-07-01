Kanye West claims wife Kim is a billionaire, tweets her pic of vegetables

Overnight, it seems that the Kanye chaos train has been in full motion. Just after releasing his new single, the American rapper took to Twitter to congratulate his wife Kim Kardashian on recently becoming a billionaire.

While Kim hasn’t confirmed the news herself, Forbes estimates that a recent business deal between KKW Beauty and retail magnate Coty has boosted her wealth closer to $900 million. That hasn’t stopped her devout Christian husband from publicly announcing the ‘news’ and posting a cursed vegetable still life to accompany.

In a recent tweet, Kanye West claimed that wife Kim Kardashian is now a billionaire and attached a nice little tomato and flower still life to celebrate. Forbes disagrees (on multiple levels).

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” West tweets. “You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now. God is shining on you and our family. So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much.”

Although Forbes doesn’t agree that Coty’s 20% acquisition of the reality star’s beauty company has officially made her a billionaire, we can only let Kanye dream. That doesn’t excuse this picture though. Art is subjective, but I’m struggling to see how two heirloom tomatoes, a singular cherry tomato, and a couple of flowers on mid-afternoon concrete screams photography.

It’s also worth noting that Kanye only recently gained his own billionaire status, after months of aggressive text messages to the Forbes editor that is…