Kanye West declared a billionaire after sending Forbes angry texts

Forbes has just declared Kanye West 2020’s latest billionaire, with his net worth totalling $1.3 billion. West’s wealth is attributed to his groundbreaking label Yeezy, with a small pocket also coming from investment properties, such as his ranches in Wyoming where he plans to establish a Yeezy architectural campus.

The report comes after an upset West texted the magazine about his absence from their annual billionaires list, after publicly stating that he was “not a numbers guy”. The next day, he instructed his team to provide Forbes with all the deets about his empire: Kanye, INC.

After last year claiming he was changing his name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West, the rapper has now stated that he is actually worth $3 billion and that Forbes can’t count.

After crunching the numbers, Forbes found that the footwear division of Yeezy has accrued a value of $1.3 billion over its 11-year cycle. With West owning 100%, this is dollar bills straight in his pocket. The magazine also noted that they don’t believe Yeezy’s apparel division earns much for the label, and that its contract with Adidas earns West an extra $140 million in royalties per year.

“You know what you’re doing,” West texted the magazine about his absence from their billionaires list, after refusing to hand over the relevant documentation. “You’re toying with me and I’m not finna lye [sic] down and take it anymore in Jesus name.”

Once handing over the numbers to his brand, which he has compared to the likes of McDonald’s and Apple, West then went on the attack again. Texting Forbes that they were attempting to downplay his fortune and self-made narrative due to his race. “It’s not a billion. It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

Forbes has since responded to West’s claims with their unofficial “Trump rule”; “take whatever the future president insisted he was worth, divide by three, and start honing from there.”