Will the next-gen updates make ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ worth playing?

Next generation updates for Cyberpunk 2077 are now available but is anyone actually playing the game still?

During a CD Projekt Red livestream, the developer’s finally announced that Patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077 included optimisations that allowed for the title to fully utilised the power and performance of the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5.

This was rumoured prior to the stream with many eager players flocking to Twitter to share images of updates being available to them on Xbox with the games tile image featuring ‘X/S’, suggesting Xbox Series X and S optimisation.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now showing as Optimized for Xbox Series X / S, just before CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 stream tomorrow 👀 https://t.co/vJAOCfVdhe pic.twitter.com/768VMr8BYB — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 14, 2022

Not only does the update allow for next gen console optimisation but also a number of other improvements that aims to make the overall experience better for gamers. A summary of the addition features is below with more details provided on the official Cyberpunk 2077 news site.

With the additional missions, interaction options, rebalancing, and appearance customisations, is it enough? One thing that I would like to know from the summary below is who is actually playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia?

Initially, Cyberpunk 2077 became one of five games to ever hit over one million concurrent players and had mostly positive reviews on Steam.

Unfortunately, it became painfully apparent to the very hyped community that CD Projekt Red had overreached and had provided a game with a number of issues that, for many, made the game unplayable. This was considered unacceptable, especially after the game had been delayed three times.

According to GitHyp, the games user based had dropped 79% in three weeks since launch. As the 15th of February, there was a peak of 6,410 users playing the game. Since the patch release, that has increased to 19,990 players which is still only 1.9% of the maximum peak concurrents.

In an attempt to make Cyberpunk 2077 more enjoyable, the team at CD Projekt Red encouraged the modding community to get into the games back end to create content that they wanted for their cyberpunk wonderland. To some gamers, the many mods released for the title has made the experience more enjoyable but not enough to bring everyone back.

Will the next gen console update provide enough new content, on top of existing mods, to get more people to play? Will you be one of them?