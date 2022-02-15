The Foo Fighters may play in Geelong next month

At this stage, the Foo Fighters are “in talks” about potentially playing the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong.

No official announcement has been made as of yet but the Heral Sun reported that the Foo Fighters are considering playing a one-off show in a bid to promote Victoria as a live music destination.

If the show does go ahead it would be in March, just before the band kick off their tour of Mexico from March 15.

Even though Geelong isn’t exactly on the way to Mexico we are crossing every finger we’ve got that the rumours are true.