Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reached a settlement

by Chloe Maddren

Credit: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP VIA GETTY

A settlement has been reached in the civil case against Prince Andrew.

It seems Prince Andrew, or should we say the member of the public formerly known as Prince Andrew has found a way to throw his money around and make all his problems disappear.

Virginia Giuffre alleged that she was trafficked for sex to Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein at the age of 17.

Credit: Florida Southern District Court

A letter to the New York court handling the case confirmed that both parties have reached a settlement and expect the file for the case to be dismissed within 30 days.

The settlement figure is still unknown.

More to come.

