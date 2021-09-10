Current and upcoming PS5 exclusives: the complete list

PS5 exclusives: Sony does them well and they do them often. We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of all available and upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusives, just so you can see which way the wind’s blowing.

PS5 exclusives are expected to be some of the most critically acclaimed and financially successful titles of this next generation of gaming. What are we basing this grand assertion on, you ask? Well, it comes down to history. Sony has built their reputation on the quality of their consoles’ games – and then making sure you can’t play them anywhere else.

Blockbuster series such as Uncharted, Final Fantasy, Metal Gear Solid, and The Last of Us perfectly demonstrate this strategy. These exclusive titles have helped make PlayStation the gaming giant that it is today, and judging by this list of PS5 exclusives, that seems unlikely to change any time soon.

Upcoming PS5 Exclusives

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – June 10

The Final Fantasy series has a long running relationship with PlayStation, and the latest iteration of its iconic number VII will be a hyped-up PS5 exclusive.

The original Final Fantasy VII Remake was a big hit on the PS4, and Intergrade will offer improved graphics, performance, and a brand new chapter in the game’s story.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – June 11

The classic PlayStation series is making its entrance into the next-gen this June. We expect to see the same action-fuelled platforming and puzzle-solving fun that made its predecessors such a success.

Insomniac Games are fully utilising the upgraded system hardware to create a gorgeous universe for our furry friend and his mechanical mate. Seriously – the trailer looks like a Pixar animated short.

Deathloop – September 14

Deathloop is one of the more complex-looking titles to be announced for the PS5. The trailer legit needed an accompanying written explanation of how the game works. It’s like Christopher Nolan decided to give films a rest so he could mind-fuck gamers for a change of pace.

Expect roguelike gameplay, time-bending mechanics, and stylish assassinations inspired by spy films from the 1970s. Tight.

Interestingly, Deathloop was announced as a PS5 exclusive before its publisher, Bethesda, was acquired by Microsoft. The existing exclusivity deal will be honoured despite the studio’s new ownership, but we very much doubt Deathloop will exist solely on the PS5 for long.

Horizon Forbidden West – February 18 2022

Horizon Zero Dawn was initially viewed as a bit of a risk for Sony. It was a new third-person adventure IP, from a developer that primarily had success making hyper-violent first-person shooters.

Despite this, it turned out to be a huge hit. The beautifully rendered post-apocalyptic world, addictive free-roaming gameplay, and an engaging narrative combined to create a home run. The fact that its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, has remained a PS5 exclusive is a big win for Sony in the console wars.

God of War: Ragnarok – 2022

God of War: Ragnarok will be the sequel to the 2018 iteration of God of War: a landmark title for Sony that took protagonist Kratos to places we never expected.

The game is one of the most anticipated PS5 exclusives, and has no doubt factored into many gamers’ decision to continue rolling with Sony. Currently, there is no solid release date, with much speculation that the original 2021 window will be pushed back. Fingers crossed it isn’t!

Ghostwire Tokyo – 2021

This one is bringing something a little spooky to the table. The majority of Tokyo’s population has vanished, replaced by otherworldly creatures and phenomena, and it’s up to you to get to the bottom of what’s going on.

During your first-person adventure you will utilise magic spells and martial arts to defeat ghosts, demons, and urban legend-inspired enemies. Like Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo is being published by Bethesda, so don’t expect this to stay exclusive to PlayStation forever.

Gran Turismo 7 – 2022

Sony’s flagship racing series for over 20 years is getting ready to grace the PS5. Gran Turismo 7 is one of Sony’s most important PS5 exclusives, at least from a strategic standpoint, because of Xbox’s successful Forza series.

Initially scheduled for a 2021 release, complications with COVID-19 have led to the game being pushed back until 2022.

Pragmata – 2022

Pragmata is looking extremely premium in an entirely abstract and mysterious fashion. It appears to be about a father/daughter astronaut team exploring an abandoned earth, as well as deep space.

At this stage it’s difficult to say much more about the game because the promotional material just doesn’t give much else away. For some reason the trailer reminds me of Death Stranding which, depending on how you felt about that divisive title, could be either fantastic or horrific.

In fact, that’s what I’m going with – Pragmata looks fantastically horrific.

Final Fantasy XVI – TBA

Final Fantasy XVI will be the first completely original game from the series to make its way onto a next-gen console. Currently it is believed to be a PS5 exclusive, although there is some chatter that it may make its way to other consoles further down the line.

Either way, it will be the first Final Fantasy game set in the fictional world of Valisthea, though the series hallmarks such as warring factions, summonable monsters, and giant swords are all returning.

Available PS5 Exclusives

Demon’s Souls

The closest thing to a next-gen Souls game, Demon’s Souls is a complete remake of the PS3 classic of the same name. It’s a beautiful, challenging experience that is probably the most persuasive of all the PS5 exclusives when it comes to choosing a console.

At the time of writing there are few better reasons to own a next-gen console. Period.

Astro’s Playroom

Far more charming than anyone could have imagined, and a real people pleaser to boot. Astro’s Playroom is the perfect game to demonstrate what the PlayStation 5 is capable of – particularly the innovative DualSense controller which really gets a workout.

The cute platformer comes preinstalled on every PS5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Technically Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales isn’t a PS5 exclusive because it’s also available on PS4. However for the purpose of this list, it should count.

With much shorter load times, better graphics and performance, and some DualSense features, the PlayStation 5 is undeniably the best place to experience our web-slinging hero’s latest adventure.

Destruction AllStars

Destruction AllStars was Sony’s attempt to get in on the fast, competitive, online-focused game market that Fortnite has made its own. It wasn’t entirely successful.

Nonetheless, the game provides adrenaline-fuelled action with larger than life characters. A game for anyone that thinks NASCAR isn’t full of enough destruction.

Returnal

Returnal is a title I’ve had my eye on for quite a while. It’s a roguelike third-person shooter that incorporates elements of psychological horror and sci-fi. You take control of Selene, an astronaut in search of distant alien civilisations who crash lands on an unidentified alien planet. Isolated and alone, it’s up to you to figure out how to get back to safety.

Complete with stunning use of the PS5 controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, Returnal is a must-have. A truly next-gen experience – perhaps the first of the generation.

We will do our best to keep this list up-to-date with newly announced PS5 exclusives, so be sure to check back in. Until then, happy gaming!