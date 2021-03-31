News

Epstein’s ex Ghislaine Maxwell has been charged with sex trafficking

by Hayley Noble

Maxwell and Epstein Image 2_Edited (1)

Image: Sky News

Sex trafficking charges have been added to the criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend of financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Prosecutors alleged that a conspiracy to sexually abuse girls took place between 1994 and 2004, and a fourth alleged victim has been added to the case.

A rewritten indictment indicated that instead of the crimes being limited to a three-year period during the 1990s, Epstein and Maxwell’s conspiracy actually stretched over a decade.

Maxwell Image 1_Edited (1)
Image: The New York Times

 

59-year-old Maxwell has been refused bail packages three times by a judge and won’t be leaving the federal jail where she’s being held anytime soon.

The fourth alleged victim, who was added to the case in the rewritten indictment, said that between 2001 and 2004, beginning when she was 14 years old, she was sexually abused multiple times by Epstein at his residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Maxwell is claimed to have groomed the girl by providing her with lingerie and hundreds of dollars in cash to engage in sex acts with Epstein. The indictment also said that the girl was encouraged to recruit other young girls to give Epstein “sexualised massages”. 

The US government promised that if Maxwell’s lawyers do not request to postpone a trial scheduled for July 12, it will not bring another rewritten indictment against her.

Earlier in the year, Maxwell’s lawyers challenged the charges held against her, saying that they didn’t properly allege any crimes. Be careful what you wish for, guys.

 

