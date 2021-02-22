Jeffrey Epstein was holding onto secret tapes of Trump and Clinton, reports claim

According to reports, Ghislaine Maxwell revealed to former CBS producer Ira Rosen that Jeffrey Epstein had compromising videotape footage of ex-presidents Trump and Clinton.

The world of politics has always been murky, shrouded in corruption and secrecy. The world of infamous financer and sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein was no different. Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of Epstein, recently shined some more light on Epstein’s relationship with the former American Presidents.

This recent discovery was a feat of journalism from former CBS producer Ira Rosen. His recent book Ticking Clock: Behind The Scenes at 60 Minutes provided many never-before-seen details on the show, including an “outrageous proposition from Ghislaine Maxwell.”

Rosen and Maxwell’s meeting commenced a little before the 2016 election. Supposedly, Rosen shaped up and went in ready to trick Maxwell into blowing the gaff. Rosen had reason to believe that Epstein had footage of Trump with girls of unknown age, but left the interview discovering he also had videotapes of Clinton.

“I want the tapes,” Rosen began. “I know he (Epstein) was videotaping everyone, and I want the tapes of Trump with the girls.” Maxwell initially denied Rosen’s claim until the journalist stated that Trump could win the upcoming election if these tapes weren’t publicised. Of course, this prediction became a reality.

If Ghislaine Maxwell has tapes of *anyone* sexually assaulting girls… They should go to prison… NO MATTER WHO THEY ARE! And Ghislaine Maxwell should stay there. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) February 20, 2021

Here’s where things get really intense. Maxwell stared right at Rosen and said, “I am the daughter of a press baron. I know the way you people think.” Then, the bombshell: “If you do one side, you must do the other. If you get the tapes on Trump, you have to do Clinton.”

Unfortunately, Maxwell later said in the meeting that even if she wanted to reveal the tapes, she couldn’t, as Epstein never gave her a location on them. However, one thing is certain. If those tapes ever are found, what’s on them won’t be pretty.

Epstein was part of a paedophile ring, amidst many other horrific offences. There’s a reason both Trump and Clinton have downplayed their relationships with Epstein and denied wrongdoing.

Reminder that Jeffrey Epstein set up multiple sophisticated blackmail-surveillance operations at his homes in NYC, Palm Beach, and Bahamas Somehow none of those blackmail tapes have ever been found. Zero. We are all supposed to believe that. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 19, 2021

Up next: Donald Trump hires Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer for his impeachment trial.