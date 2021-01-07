Controversial rapper Bobby Shmurda will be eligible for prison release next month on account of his good behaviour.

After he was denied parole late last year, the New York State Department of Corrections have restored the Brooklyn rapper’s credit and announced that he will be eligible for conditional release.

If ruled in his favour, Bobby Shmurda will be able to serve the rest of his sentence, from February 23 to December, on parole.

Bobby Shmurda was arrested back in 2014 alongside fourteen others including his brother and GS9 label-mate, Rowdy Rebel. Shmurda was charged with gang conspiracy, as well as drug and gun-related charges including conspiracy to murder, weapons possession, and reckless endangerment. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Police had allegedly been investigating GS9 (which also doubled as a gang) for some time. They had been known for various criminal antics including shooting at crowds, dealing crack, and waging gang wars – all of which were depicted in Shmurda’s songs and videos. Following his arrest, Shmurda faced a maximum sentence of 8–25 years. He pled not guilty.

Fast forward to 2020, the rapper would have been eligible for release. However, his less than desirable track record during his incarceration may have been a factor in his denied parole. Throughout his time in jail, Shmurda has chalked up more than ten violations for incidents including drug possession, fighting, possessing a weapon, and more, including one instance in 2015 when he and his ex-girlfriend attempted to smuggle a knife into Rikers Island jail.

