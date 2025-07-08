‘Tiger King’s’ Doc Antle sentenced in wildlife trafficking scandal

The ‘Tiger King’ chaos continues as another star faces justice.

The wild saga of “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has taken another dramatic turn. This time, ending behind bars.

The controversial big-cat exhibitor was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for trafficking endangered animals and money laundering, marking a stunning downfall for the once-flamboyant wildlife figure.

A South Carolina judge handed Antle a 12-month prison term, a $55,000 fine, and three years of supervised release for violating the Lacey Act, which prohibits illegal wildlife trade.

Antle, who ran the Myrtle Beach Safari, admitted to smuggling protected species, including tigers, lions, and a chimpanzee, while disguising payments as “donations” to his nonprofit. He also laundered money tied to illegal activities.

“I made a mistake,” Antle told the court, calling his actions “stupid.” But the damage was done: His empire, already tarnished by past convictions, now faces further scrutiny. Two of his employees also received probation for their roles.

Once a Netflix-famous eccentric, Antle’s legacy is now a cautionary tale of exploitation and justice served.