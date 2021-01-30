15 women accuse rapper T.I. of sex trafficking and widespread abuse

T.I. and his wife Tiny are facing multiple of allegations of abuse following the speaking out of Sabrina Peterson, an Atlanta-based entrepreneur.

On January 27th hemp farm owner and businesswoman Sabrina Peterson accused rapper T.I. of holding a gun to her head while her children were present, at the same time accusing him of painting her as a villain.

Since Peterson posted the accusation on Instagram, many more alleged victims of T.I. and his wife Tiny, also a musician, have come forward to share their stories. So far, Peterson claims 15 women have spoken.

Amongst the alleged behaviour are claims that T.I. referred to women as “cattle”, him and Tiny forced drug use upon sex workers and other women in their presence, and multiple instances of physical abuse including punching and “choking out”.

Peterson shared anonymous screenshots of these conversations to her Instagram story, some of which were screenshotted by Hot New Hip Hop and viewable here.

A spokesperson of T.I., real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., has since denied all claims against him and his wife, as reported by Vulture:

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson.”

“The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”

Peterson, however, doesn’t seem to be backing down. She has responded to the Harrises’ denial, calling for a lie detector test. Peterson also recently announced she was in the process of interviewing victims who had come forward to her, stating that “you can and will remain anonymous”, and that “we are moving forward with civil legal action and awareness”.

This isn’t the first time in recent memory that T.I. has found himself in hot water for his treatment of women. In 2019 he freely made the admission that he would ask his daughter’s gynaecologist to check whether her hymen was intact. Speaking on the Ladies Like Us podcast, he shared:

“So then they [the doctor] come and say, ‘Well, I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken, like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding, and just other forms of athletic physical activity.'”

“So I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.'”

The daughter in question, Deyjah Harris, went on to describe the comments and subsequent media fallout as “traumatising” on the family’s reality TV show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.