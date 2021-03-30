The Veronicas announce a tour plus two new albums, and we’re keen

The news of our favourite childhood pop duo, The Veronicas, releasing two new albums plus touring this year is music to our ears (literally).

The artists shared plans to release their two new albums, GODZILLA and HUMAN, revealing the lead single from GODZILLA last Friday.

It’s said that GODZILLA will be dropping on May 28, and HUMAN on July 2. These will be the first albums that the Queensland duo has released in seven years.

NME revealed that GODZILLA would see the sisters “assume their “public alter egos,” while HUMAN “promises to explore their abilities as “vulnerable songwriters”.

“We all create without limitations, throwing our deepest ideas at each other and following it to wherever it takes us,” The Veronicas said in a press statement.

The iconic duo continued by mentioning how they focus deeply “on the sonic layers of guitars and synth first“, and how their writing partner Toby Gad (first time collaborating since the 2007 hit ‘Untouched’) allows them “to melt genres together in a way” they “don’t get to with anyone else“.

The first song to be released (titled GODZILLA) stays true to the essence of their music style, with its electro-pop vibes and endearing, heartfelt aggressiveness in the lyrics.

“It’s like I’m Godzilla, I love ya, I’ll kill ya” is sung in the chorus – embodying the soul of their earlier music with their fixation on love/hate.

As for the national tour (the first one in six years), The Veronicas will perform in 12 cities across the country in June, 2021. Pre-sale begins today (March 29), and tickets are on sale from March 31.

Catch the tour dates below!

The Veronicas National Tour Dates:

Friday, June 4 — Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday, June 5 — Sunshine Coast, Kings Theatre

Sunday, June 6 — Tweed Heads, Twin Towns

Thursday, June 10 — Darwin, Dec Playhouse

Saturday, June 12 — Perth, HBF Stadium

Sunday, June 13 — Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Tuesday, June 15 — Canberra, Canberra Theatre

Wednesday, June 16 — Newcastle, Civic Theatre

Friday, June 18 — Sydney, Horden Pavilion

Saturday, June 19 — Wollongong, WIN Entertainment

Friday, June 25 — Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Saturday, June 26 — Melbourne, The Forcum