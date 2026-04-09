Drew Barrymore opens up about body changes

Motherhood, Hormones, and Owning Your Body

Drew Barrymore has revealed some brutal truths about her body after two C-sections on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

During a ‘Scared to Wear’ segment, she teared up talking to a viewer who had struggled with self-image after losing weight.

“The other day I was walking down the street, and I’ve had two C-sections, and I’m so wrecked down there,” Barrymore admitted.

“I can’t wear a lot of different types of pants. But I had this shorter shirt on, and I couldn’t keep my jacket closed. I was walking around like, ‘I don’t want anyone to see this.’”

She explained to the viewer, how she gets how having kids, a busy life, and an aging body changes everything.

Still, she made sure to celebrate the viewer’s transformation. Barrymore commenting that she was “so stunning” in her new look as they shared an embrace.

This isn’t the first time Drew Barrymore has gotten candid about her changing body.

Last month, she joked about perimenopause on the show, saying she felt like a “dead fish” thanks to a surprise period, the first one in nearly a year.

Barrymore also experienced her first hot flash on the show, during a 2023 episode with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Fanning herself, she said, “I am so hot, I think I’m having my first perimenopause hot flashes.”

Through all of it, C-sections, hormones, hot flashes, Barrymore keeps her honesty front and center.

Barrymore’s message is simple: bodies change, life changes, and there’s no shame in saying that out loud.