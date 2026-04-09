Here’s the setlist for Bruno Mars The Romantic World Tour 2026

Bruno Mars is about to kick off his biggest tour yet — here’s the setlist

From 24K Magic hits to The Romantic deep cuts, Bruno’s 2026 stadium run is shaping up as a full career sweep.

Bruno Mars launches The Romantic world tour tomorrow (April 10) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas – and while opening night hasn’t happened yet, we’ve got a pretty clear idea of what the set will look like.

Based on his final Dolby Live residency shows and rehearsals around the new album, this is a tightly structured, four-act show that balances new material with the hits people actually came for.

It’s less of a surprise-heavy set and more of a “lock in and deliver” approach – which, honestly, is what Bruno does best.

Bruno Mars The Romantic World Tour Setlist 2026

Act I: The retro-funk opener

24K Magic

Finesse

Treasure

Cha Cha Cha (new)

Perm

Act II: The “Romantic” soul section

I Just Might (new)

Billionaire / Liquor Store Blues

That’s What I Like

God Was Showing Off (new)

Versace on the Floor

On My Soul (new)

Act III: Piano medley & ballads

Piano Medley (Nothin’ on You / Leave the Door Open / Talking to the Moon / APT.)

Die With A Smile

When I Was Your Man

It Will Rain

Act IV: The high-energy finale

Risk It All (new)

Runaway Baby

Locked Out of Heaven

Just the Way You Are

Encore

Uptown Funk

If you’ve seen Bruno before, this won’t feel wildly different — but that’s kind of the point.

Support acts (confirmed for The Romantic tour)

Bruno’s bringing a pretty stacked, rotating lineup — not the same bill every night, but a consistent pool of openers:

Anderson .Paak (as DJ Pee .Wee) – on all dates

Leon Thomas – North American spring run

Victoria Monét – select dates (especially Europe)

RAYE – select dates across different legs

Set times (what we know so far)

Nothing officially locked publicly yet — which is pretty normal before opening night.

But based on how these stadium tours usually run (and Bruno’s residency structure), you can expect something like:

Doors: ~5:30–6:00pm

Support act(s): ~6:30–8:00pm (often 1–2 performers)

Bruno Mars: ~8:30–10:15pm

There’s been no confirmed running order or exact timings released for April 10 opening night — those usually drop via venue listings or Ticketmaster pages day-of.

What to know before you go

Runtime: ~105 minutes, tight and fast-moving

Phones: He’s used Yondr pouches at residency shows — unclear if that carries over to stadiums

Merch watch: “Lemon-Pepper Stepper” references from Cha Cha Cha are already popping up

Opening night will confirm the final details, but if you’re heading to one of the early shows, this is about as close as it gets.

Expect hits, expect polish — and expect Bruno Mars to run it like clockwork.

Head here for all the tour dates.