Britney Spears denies cocaine use while breastfeeding amid Kevin Federline’s claims

Kevin Federline’s memoir alleges shocking claims about Britney Spears’ private life, sparking a public backlash

In his forthcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, Kevin Federline alleges that Britney Spears used cocaine while breastfeeding their sons, Jayden and Preston, in 2006.

According to Consequence, Federline recounts an incident at his album release party where he claims to have found Spears and an unnamed actress — who he suggests later gained fame — using cocaine.

He asserts that he confronted Spears, urging her to avoid breastfeeding under the influence and to consider using formula instead. He describes her reaction as throwing a cocktail in his face and storming out, marking what he views as the end of their relationship.

Spears has responded to these allegations, labeling Federline’s account as “gaslighting” and accusing him of spreading “little white lies.” She expresses frustration over the estranged relationship with her sons, noting the limited contact over the past five years.

Spears emphasises her desire for privacy and a return to a peaceful life, stating that she has been trying to live a “sacred and private life” during this period.

The controversy surrounding Federline’s memoir has reignited public interest in the Spears family’s dynamics, particularly regarding the custody and well-being of their children. As the release date approaches, fans and critics alike await further developments in this ongoing narrative.