Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 Review

In the search for the perfect game, this might still be as close as we’ve ever come.

Nearly two decades after their original launch, Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 have landed on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 – and they’re every bit as breathtaking as you remember.

Both games arrive with gentle visual upgrades, smoother controls, and just enough polish to remind you why they’re still considered some of the best games of all time..

The bump to HD (and 4K on the newer console) injects fresh life into these cosmic playgrounds. Planets shimmer, starfields glow, and the orchestral soundtrack still soars – from the triumphant Gusty Garden Galaxy theme to the delicate cues that close each level. It’s hard not to be swept up all over again.

Control-wise, Nintendo has done a fine job modernising without losing the Wii-era charm. The Joy-Cons serve as a natural replacement for the old Wii Remote and Nunchuck, with flick-based spins and pointer aiming for starbits still intact.

Handheld players can rely on touch or gyro options, and while the games play best on a TV, the flexibility is impressive.

Revisiting these adventures reminds you just how imaginative they are. Whether skating across lava in Freezeflame Galaxy, floating as Bee Mario, or teaming up with Yoshi in Galaxy 2, every idea lands with confidence.

Galaxy feels like a grand, dreamlike odyssey; Galaxy 2 is a leaner, sharper rollercoaster of constant surprises. Together, they’re an incredible showcase of Nintendo’s boundless creativity.

Debate still rages over which is better. The first Galaxy has the comet observatory hub and a stronger sense of storybook wonder, while Galaxy 2 doubles down on clever level design and challenge.

The truth? They complement each other perfectly, and you really should play them both to make your own mind up.

Aside from minor extras like Amiibo support, assist mode, and a new storybook in Galaxy 2, these re-releases stay faithful to the originals, and wisely so. There was never much to “fix” here.

With the Super Mario Galaxy movie arriving in 2026, there’s never been a better time to dive back in, or experience these masterpieces for the first time. Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 remain pure joy in motion, proof that great design doesn’t age.