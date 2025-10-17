Coast Arcade’s first album proves they’re all in – and then some

Commitment is not lacking – DIY kiwis Coast Arcade deliver their self-titled debut album

Auckland’s Coast Arcade are finally unleashing their self-titled debut album today, and it’s the sound of a band coming of age.

Formed in high school, Bella, Arlo, Thom, and Leo have spent years fusing grunge-pop riffs, big hooks, and raw, live-wire energy.

Combining grit and vulnerability, the album digs into burnout, connection, and growing up, and all the highs, lows, and chaos of youth – perfectly distilled over ten tracks.

With relentless touring, millions of streams, and a DIY drive that’s seen them fund their music however they can, Coast Arcade they are announcing themselves as a band you’ll want to follow closely.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

COAST ARCADE: Today, we’re in full self-managed hustle mode trying to get the word out. It’s finally sunny and warming up here, so I’ll definitely be sneaking in a swim.

We’ve got band practice later this arvo, so I’m keen to see the boys and start locking in the set for our headline shows!

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you live – what do you love about it?

COAST ARCADE: We’re lucky to be based in Auckland, Aotearoa, New Zealand.

It’s a small city which means everything’s close, and the energy here is always good – especially as summer kicks in and the whole country starts to glow.

Honestly, the scenery is probably my favourite thing. You can be anywhere, and it looks like a postcard and just feels like home.

It’s the perfect backdrop for writing songs.

HAPPY: You formed Coast Arcade back in school – what inspired you to start the band?

COAST ARCADE: It’s a bit of a story, but I’ll give you the speed-run version. Leo (bass) and I (Bella, vocals/guitar) were in a band together before Coast Arcade.

I started that band when I was 13 because I was obsessed with the idea of being in one.

We played for about four years until Leo moved across the city, and it became tricky to keep it going.

So in my final year of high school, I started Coast Arcade. I was mentoring a younger band at the time, and their drummer (Thom) was great, so he joined us.

We’ve been Coast Arcade ever since. Honestly, I didn’t start with some grand vision – I just loved music and playing it with my friends.

There’s nothing better.

HAPPY: Your debut album drops on October 17 – what does it feel like to finally release a full record?

COAST ARCADE: We’re so ready. It’s been a long time coming, but I think we’ve timed it right. When you start a band in high school, it takes a while to find your sound – especially because your influences change so fast at that age.

You are figuring yourself out while figuring out your sound. But with this album, it finally feels like the real Coast Arcade.

The sound is unapologetically us now, and I don’t see that changing much. It’s a massive bucket-list moment for us, and I’m so stoked we get to do it together.

HAPPY: To fund the album, some of the band signed up for clinical trials… who – and what trials? We need all the details.

COAST ARCADE: Haha, that rumour might be true… but I can’t confirm anything. All I’ll say is: if one of us starts glowing neon green in a few years, now you know why. Commitment is not lacking in this band!

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about the recording process – where and who with – and the overall creative process behind it.

COAST ARCADE: We always record at BigFan Studios in Auckland. It’s a not-for-profit space started by Joel Little and honestly feels like a second home.

There’s no pressure to “make something great” – it just flows. Plus, there’s good food nearby, which is vital for Coast Arcade.

It also has spaces where we can work or study when we’re not tracking, which is perfect since we’re a full-time band but also still juggling uni and jobs.

Creative-wise, Leo and I usually kick things off – we’ll bring in riffs or full song ideas and then jam them out with the band.

Arlo writes killer riffs too, and Thom is secretly a poet, so everyone contributes. We test new songs live before recording – if it hits on stage, we know it’s ready.

Then we head into BigFan with our friend and engineer, Tyler Tantin, who loves fuzz pedals as much as we do.

Clint Murphy mixes it from Tauranga, and Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound in the US handles mastering.

Every time the tracks come back, we’re blown away. Those guys bring so much wisdom and energy to what we do, and we feel very lucky to work with them!

HAPPY: The album explores themes like burnout, connection, and growing up. Were there specific experiences that shaped these songs?

COAST ARCADE: Definitely – mostly just the chaos of growing up. Those years between being a teenager and figuring out how to be an “adult” are wild.

Everyone’s telling you how you should live or what you should do, but we’ve always followed our own path. This album reflects that.

It captures all the highs and lows: breakups, nostalgia, anxiety, anger, resentment, happiness – it’s a big emotional soup.

But that’s what makes it feel honest. It’s like a time capsule of this chapter in our lives, and I’m excited to see where the next one takes us.

HAPPY: Touring has been a huge part of your journey – what’s been a standout live moment so far?

COAST ARCADE: Playing live is our favourite part of being in a band. There’s no better feeling than a crowd singing your lyrics back to you.

We played our first Aussie shows recently, and the rooms were packed. Hearing people sing along to songs we wrote in our bedrooms was surreal.

It reminded us that these tracks are more than just files on our laptops – they actually connect with people.

We’ve got a big headline show in Auckland a week after the album drops, and we are so ready for it.

HAPPY: What’s coming up?

COAST ARCADE: Everything! We want to tour the world and play music for the rest of our lives.

We’ve already started writing the next project and are working hard to grow Coast Arcade internationally.

Australia was incredible, so we’ll definitely be back soon.

We’ve got so much more we want to do – and we’re just getting started.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

COAST ARCADE: Playing in a band with my best friends – honestly, that’s the happiest I ever am.

Well, that and bubble tea. And op-shopping. Ideally, all three on the same day.

Listen to Coast Arcade here.