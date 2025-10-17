A Decade In The Sun: Down West’s New Chapter

How ten years of evolution shaped the timeless rock of Cold Sun.

Celebrating a decade together in 2025, the Southern California trio Down West has journeyed from an acoustic duo to a fully realised alt-rock powerhouse.

Their new album, Cold Sun, released in September 2025, is a testament to this evolution, offering a collection of song-focused rock that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

The band, comprising songwriter Steve Stanard on guitar, Theo Waddell on drums, and Ron Feliciano on bass, has distilled its ten years of experience into nine original tracks.

Recorded at Vinegar Hill LA Studios and produced by Mario DiLeva, the album is described as driving “David Bowie into Crazy Horse’s garage in a noisy R.E.M. Ford Taurus.”

This vivid analogy perfectly captures the band’s sound: a blend of artistic ambition, raw garage-rock energy, and the melodic sensibilities of classic alternative rock.

As noted by Beehive Candy, there is a “timeless vibe about Down West,” fuelled by their open musical influences but elevated by “musicianship and quality of songwriting” that is both “special and addictive.”

The album follows the singles ‘Break Down The Door,’ ‘Hollow,’ and ‘Little Big Men,’ which likely gave fans a taste of the band’s unapologetic emphasis on guitars, hooks, and message.

The tracks weave together elements of indie, psych, and 80s rock, creating a sound that is easy to listen to yet richly layered.

The inclusion of a cover of Howard Jones’s ‘No One Is To Blame’ is a intriguing curveball, suggesting a band with confident and eclectic tastes.

For fans of The Flaming Lips, David Bowie, and R.E.M., Cold Sun feels like a welcome arrival, a cohesive statement from a seasoned band marking ten years of making music together.