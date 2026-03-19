Carly Rae Jepsen hits a high note in motherhood

Hey I just birthed you, and this is crazy, but you’re my baby, call me mommy.

Carly Rae Jepsen has gone from singing heartbreak anthems to singing lullabies–and judging from her latest post, she’s a natural.

The pop star and her husband, Cole M.G.N., recently welcomed their first child, and she shared the news in the simplest, sweetest way, with a casual celebration on Instagram.

In an Instagram story, Carly Rae Jepsen cradled her newborn in a tiny green-and-white striped onesie and wrote, “Last 2 weeks have been the best of my life. Welcome to the world, little one.”

For fans who have followed her journey, this moment has been a long time coming. Slightly longer as the star seemingly waited 2 weeks to enjoy motherhood before her announcement.

Carly Rae Jepsen and Cole first revealed her pregnancy in November 2025 with a series of black-and-white photos highlighting her baby bump. “Oh hi baby ❤️,” she captioned the post, letting fans in on the excitement.

The couple’s milestones have unfolded joyfully and quickly. They were engaged in September 2024 and married the following year in an intimate ceremony at New York City’s Chelsea Hotel, surrounded by close friends and family.

Carly Rae Jepsen has been preparing for parenthood for months. On the 1st of February, she shared a post about the lullaby the couple had chosen for their baby: ‘The Nearness of You,’ a song appropriately about the feeling of being close to a loved one.

“We landed on this song as our fav lullaby so far,” she wrote, hinting at the preparations underway. “Cole is even learning to play it on guitar.”

She added with a wink, “We might change the last line from ‘and to feel in the night’ to ‘won’t you sleep through the night’ later on, but honestly, ready for the 3 a.m. parties as well,” nodding to the sleepless nights that come with a newborn.

Motherhood seems to suit Jepsen perfectly, her excitement palpable through the screen.

Through it all, Carly Rae Jepsen manages to share just enough magic with her fans that they feel like they’re celebrating right alongside her.