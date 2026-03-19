Nicola Coughlan tackles the dark side of love in I Am Helen

How can you hold onto love while the manosphere creeps in?

Nicola Coughlan is stepping into a story that hits closer to home than any Regency ball or Derry College prank ever could.

The star, known for her sharp wit as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton and as the hilarious wee lesbian in Derry Girls, is taking on a new role in Channel 4’s I Am series.

Coughlan is Helen, a woman navigating the unnerving experience of watching her boyfriend descend into the online world of the “manosphere.”

She is set to appear alongside Peaky Blinders actor, Joe Cole, who will portray Helen’s boyfriend.

Fans who have only seen Coughlan in her more light-hearted roles might be surprised, but for those who have caught her in the dark comedy Big Mood, where she plays a woman grappling with bipolar disorder, knows she’s no stranger to heavy, emotionally complex stories.

I Am Helen isn’t about a man who starts out evil. It’s about the slow, almost imperceptible shifts you notice when someone you love begins to change in ways you barely recognize.

It’s in the phrases they start using, the arguments that suddenly feel unfamiliar, the quiet, rising tension.

It’s the subtle creep of ideology into everyday life, transforming someone who once felt entirely safe into someone you barely understand.

The show tackles the dangers of the “manosphere,” exploring how someone you trust can fall down that rabbit hole–seemingly overnight, yet in ways that feel gradual and insidious.

For Nicola Coughlan, filming the series was “equal parts deeply terrifying and deeply liberating,” a hint at the emotional weight she brings to the role.

While the manosphere has been in the spotlight recently; especially following Louis Theroux’s documentary. I Am Helen isn’t a documentary.

It’s an intimate, emotional exploration of what happens when ideology collides with love, and the heartbreak of trying to hold onto someone as their world quietly shifts.

No premiere date has been announced yet, but anticipation is already building.

This is a story that feels urgent, timely, and impossible to look away from.