Niall Horan is hosting a Dinner Party–you’re invited

Niall Horan announces a new album, exploring the excitement and challenges of love.

Niall Horan is inviting you to his Dinner Party, and this time, he wants you to stay for the night.

Releasing June 5th, Dinner Party will be his fourth solo album.

“I’m in here finishing it right now. So I’m in the beat lab!” Horan said recently, half-laughing, mid-process. “I’m just finishing off some vocal bits… I should have music sometime this year. And I’m very excited about it!”

That excitement comes through in how he describes the album as a whole.

“Much of the album explores that tug of war between falling in love while being terrified of losing them and how that risk is actually the best part,” he explained. “There’s love, intimacy, fear, loss, hope, dreams–all wrapped together across it.”

But Dinner Party doesn’t start with the fear, it begins with the excitement.

It makes sense, then, that the first single, and also title track–’Dinner Party’, out March 20, is about the first time Horan met long-term girlfriend, Amelia Woolley.

The balance between the exciting feelings of new love versus the daunting, unknown future seems to be a central theme to the album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran)

The tracklist reflects that arc. There’s warmth and ease of titles like ‘Tastes So Good,’ ‘She Gets It From Her Mother,’ ‘Flowers,’ and ‘Pretty,’ songs that feel like snapshots, quick impressions, the kind of details you notice when you’re first getting to know someone.

Then comes a shift: ‘Fighting Over Nothing,’ ‘Better Man,’ ‘Little More Time’. Less about the new relationship rush, more about the reality of trying to hold onto something once it actually matters.

“Dinner Party is a thank you to the past and a hello to the present,” Horan said, “covering the big life events and the small, sometimes messy, in-between moments that actually make them up.”

It’s also something that’s been building. His recent collaboration ‘Drive Safe’ with Myles Smith leaned into shared meaning, with both artists bringing different perspectives to the same song.

“It’s tough when someone asks you to do this because it’s very close to his heart,” Horan said. “Then we met up…and it just clicked.”

That same sense of ease, of something clicking rather than being forced, might just run through Dinner Party, too.

Dinner Party Tracklist

Tastes so good

Dinner Party

Monochromatic

She gets it from her mother

Better man

Little more time

Flowers

Boys are fun

Fighting over nothing

Pretty

Die if i don’t

End of an era