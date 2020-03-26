A bunch of Aussie artists have combined for a hilarious ‘Untouched’ singalong

The Veronicas have amassed a cult following over the years for their indisputable bangers – including Untouched – and it’s apparent now more than ever.

In an ode to self-quarantining in the age of coronavirus, the twins have combined with a bunch of other Aussie musicians for a massive sing-along video, pledging to remain Untouched, together.

The Veronicas’ 2007 hit Untouched might just be the coronavirus anthem after it was sung by a host on Aussie musicians in a hilarious new video.

Social distancing may keep us apart physically, but a song like Untouched has the power to bring like-minded musicians together. This became very clear when Cub Sport uploaded the singalong video collaboration to Instagram.

Fittingly, it begins with the Cub boys washing their hands whilst singing that iconic string opening, and finishes with an appearance from The Veronicas themselves – well worth sticking around for.

Some of the artists jumping on the equally epic and hilarious collaboration include Vance Joy, Mallrat, and Skegss. The lineup is pretty impressive, so you’ll be sure to find a few more familiar faces singing along.

Everyone performing seems to have a different key, tempo, and singing style in mind. This isn’t an issue though, only adding to the strange charm of the video. If Untouched becomes the new coronavirus anthem, I’m okay with that.

Watch it for yourself below.