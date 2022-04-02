LISTEN: Elsy Wameyo – ‘Nilotic’

Kenya via Adelaide singer-songwriter Elsy Wameyo has dropped her heritage infused debut EP, Nilotic.

Transverse soul and hip hop in the era-defining debut EP from Elsy Wameyo, Nilotic. The 2018 Young Kenyan of the Year winner has been training her vocal pipes from a young age, singing regularly in her church choir.

Wameyo migrated to Australia with her family in 2006 and has been living in Adelaide since, becoming a regular member of the South Australian music scene, and playing festivals including Laneway and Groovin’ The Moo.

Kendrick Lamar and Little Simz are two of the heaviest influences for the EP, and Wameyo’s previous releases have caught the attention of some huge acts like Lady Leshurr and Masego.

Listen to the EP below.