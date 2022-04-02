House prices have dropped in Sydney and Melbourne for the second month in a row

The property boom seems to be slowing down. Well, at least in Sydney and Melbourne – house prices in the rest of Australia are still rising.

After Sydney and Melbourne house prices dropped for the first time in nearly three years in February, the property market has stalled again in March, giving hope to many young Australians.

But it’s not all affordable housing and sunshine because prices rose in pretty much every other Australian city last month, with Adelaide and Brisbane feeling the biggest effects.

Melbourne house prices fell by 0.1 per cent in March, and Sydney 0.2, but the national average property price saw a 0.7 per cent increase, rising to $738,975.

More to come.