Will Smith resigns from the Academy after Chris Rock slap

Will Smith has called time on his membership with the Academy after apologising for his actions at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

Just when you thought you’d heard the last of the Oscars news, we’ve got some more for you. Will Smith announced this morning that he will be resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after hitting Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards earlier in the week.

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct,” Smith said in a statement via his representatives.”

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.”

“I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work,” he continued. “I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

Academy membership is reserved for those in the film industry who have “demonstrated exceptional achievement in the field of theatrical motion pictures.”

We could be wrong, but it doesn’t seem like there are any tangible benefits to being a member of The Academy in the first place other than the prestige and feeling dignified.