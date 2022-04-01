Amazon employees in New York join Labour Union in historic vote

Amazon employees on Staten Island have voted to become the first unionised warehouse in the US.

Despite Amazon covering its warehouse walls in “Vote No” posters, employees of the company’s Staten Island warehouse voted to become the United States’ first unionised Amazon facility.

The Jeff Bezos-owned company is infamous for its poor working conditions and limited worker rights, so a unionised branch is a significant step forward for employee welfare.

By joining the worker’s union, employees could protest Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping promise, push for wage increases, and extend leave and vacation entitlements.

“We’re disappointed with the outcome of the election in Staten Island because we believe having a direct relationship with the company is best for our employees,” a spokesperson for Amazon stated.

“We’re evaluating our options, including filing objections based on the inappropriate and undue influence by the NLRB that we and others (including the National Retail Federation and U.S. Chamber of Commerce) witnessed in this election.”

