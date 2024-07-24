A legit legacy in a cup – we tried Yellowstone Select USA’s 150 year old bourbon

We take our hats off to Yellowstone Select, as transformative as the park it is named after, and its now available in Aus

Winter is here, and if you’re looking for the perfect drink to warm you up, look no further. Yellowstone Select Bourbon is finally available in Australia, bringing a slice of American history straight to your glass.

There’s something amazing about how the best of the world is becoming more accessible, with the best products from different places making their way across the globe for us to enjoy. It’s like a beautiful gift that’s worth appreciating and celebrating.

Stephen and Paul Beam come from some serious whiskey-making heritage. Their great-great-grandfather, Jacob Beam, yep – that Beam – was a farmer who started making bourbon back in the day. It’s awesome to see these brothers keeping that family passion alive. They’re paying tribute to Yellowstone National Park, one of the most stunning places on earth, with every bottle of their bourbon.

Yellowstone Select Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a blend of two bourbons: one aged for four years and another for seven years. This mix creates a smooth yet complex flavour profile with spicy rye toast, cinnamon spice, caramel, melted butter, and leathered cherries. It finishes with hints of burnt brown sugar and cloves, making each sip a cozy experience.

This bourbon isn’t just good; it’s award-winning. It took home Gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Double Gold at the 2023 Bartender Spirits Awards. Pretty impressive, right?

Stephen Beam, the Master Distiller, makes sure that every bottle of Yellowstone Select stays true to the family’s long whiskey-making tradition. For them, it’s more than a job—it’s a way of life.

So if you’re craving a taste of classic American bourbon, grab a bottle of Yellowstone Select. It’s now on Australian shelves, ready to bring that Ranchcore energy to your winter evenings.

Cheers to good whiskey and great traditions!