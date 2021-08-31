Pour yourself a whiskey and dive into this 24-hour playlist of Tom Waits’ entire discography

Get well acquainted with one of the most distinctive voices in music with this 24-hour long, career spanning playlist of Tom Waits.

Attempting to immerse yourself in the work of an artist as prolific as Tom Waits can be intimidating. But what better way to start than from the very beginning?

You can now make your way through Waits’ discography sequentially in this career spanning playlist.

Tom Waits’ voice was once described as though “it was soaked in a vat of bourbon, left hanging in the smokehouse for a few months, and then taken outside and run over with a car.” Who would’ve though such a voice could be growled out with such charm and emotion.

You’d be hard pressed to find many artists as prolific as Tom Waits, having released twelve studio albums, as well as a range of live albums, film soundtracks, and compilations. Across his impressive discography, Waits uniquely blends elements of blues, jazz, rock and experimental to create the perfect bed for his signature growl.

Spanning from his 1973 debut Closing Time, to his 2011 release Bad As Me, this expansive playlist will walk you through years of empty whiskey bottles and smoked cigarettes, through scenes of seedy night clubs full of questionable characters; drunks, poets and the devil himself.

So go on, let Tom Waits take you on this journey.