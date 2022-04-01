Jim Carrey announces he is ‘retiring’ from acting

In a recent interview, Jim Carrey announced his retirement from acting after he finishes filming Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Jim Carrey is likely to close the curtains on his career after filming wraps up for the sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog.

“Well, I’m retiring,” Carrey said. “Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious. It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

“I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas,” the actor continued. “I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

