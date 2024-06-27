Infinity Song are bringing their harmonious stylings to Australia

Experience the divine harmonies of New Yorks Infinity Song this December as they gear up to embark on their debut Aussie tour

After being handpicked by Jay-Z to join the Roc Nation roster, New York’s Infinity Song are set to make their highly anticipated debut on Australian shores this December with a three-date tour along the East Coast.

Infinity Song, known for their harmonious blend reminiscent of legendary 70s groups like Fifth Dimension and The Mamas and The Papas, have honed their craft through dedicated busking sessions in iconic New York locations such as Central Park, Times Square, and Grand Central Station.

Their journey from street performances to major TV appearances—including The View, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and Good Morning America—has been nothing short of meteoric.

The band’s 2023 EP, Metamorphosis, features six original tracks alongside a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’. The standout single, ‘Haters Anthem’, became a viral sensation with 500 million views on TikTok, earning nods from the likes of Doja Cat and Keke Palmer.

Infinity Song will bring their dynamic and electrifying live show to Australian audiences for the first time with performances in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

INFINITY SONG ‘METAMORPHOSIS’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Tickets on sale: Friday, June 21st 2:00pm AEST via October Presents

Friday December 6th – The Brightside, Brisbane

Saturday December 7th – Nightcat, Melbourne

Sunday December 8th – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Don’t miss your chance to witness Infinity Song’s Australian debut!