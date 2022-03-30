Scott Morrison quietly cut climate spending by 35% in the 2022 budget

Funding for climate action will decrease by 35% over the next four years under the federal budget if Scott Morrison has his way.

The Australian federal budget was announced last night, and while the rest of the world increase their funding for climate action to work towards net zero carbon emissions, the Australian Government has decided to reduce its spending.

You would think after years of increasingly relentless natural disasters, the government would dedicate a few extra dollarydoos to the environment, but instead, climate spending will decrease from $2 billion to 1.3 billion over the next four years.

Money has been allocated to conserving the Great Barrier Reef, koalas, and improvements in recycling, but electric vehicles were not mentioned once in the entire budget, even after the recent inflation of fuel prices.