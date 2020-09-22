Needle In The Hay Spotlight: Luke Morris

Luke Morris makes music that belongs in a sun-drenched beer commercial; stripped back ballads about the beauty of life or the roads less travelled.

Like many Australian singer/songwriter types usually found with a guitar strapped around their back, Byron Bay was where Luke Morris went to pursue his dream of becoming a musician. Pretty soon, the town realised he was something special.

Morris released his debut album Sugarcane Road in 2014, two years after relocating to Byron from his original home in Port Lincoln, South Australia. Fans all over Australia were falling in love with his comforting verses. Often accompanied by little more than his acoustic guitar, Luke’s songs felt like the warm familiarity of your front door after a long day on the job.

In 2020 Morris has been as productive as ever, releasing a string of singles, most recently After All This Time (which was the song he entered into Needle In The Hay). Dropped initially as a full version then followed up by an acoustic take, it’s a starry-eyed love song echoing the vocal timbre of Neil Young or Methel Ethel’s Jake Webb.

Between releases, Morris has also been keeping fans satiated with home-bound sessions, released on Facebook and Youtube to naught but adoration. The stripped-back performances are Morris at his finest; equipped with a single guitar and mic, set against his beautiful Byron Bay locale.

Keep up to date with Luke Morris on Facebook, Instagram, and Spotify.

Needle In The Hay is a competition run by Happy Mag, giving one artist the chance to win 250 copies of their single on 7-inch vinyl. To enter or find out more, click here.

All Needle In The Hay entrants will receive a voucher to upload their first single for free for the first year to all major music platforms via Spinnup. Find out more here.