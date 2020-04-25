A ridiculous amount of people tuned into Travis Scott’s trippy, chaotic Fornite concert

From the 23rd to the 25th of April, Travis Scott hosted his Astronomical tour within every 12-year-old’s preferred method of socialisation, Fortnite. The game’s creators were more than happy to announce that over 12.3 million of you tuned into Scott’s multiple performances, the highest number of concurrent players ever recorded on the platform.

“Blast off into a one of a kind musical journey featuring Travis Scott and the world premiere of a brand new track,” the platform over-enthusiastically claimed. “Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite.”

The more I read about Fortnite and Travis Scott’s cooked experiment of metaphysics, the more I lose touch with reality….

Just like a normal gig, Fortnite set multiple dates and times for fans, doors were advertised to open 30 minutes before the show started, and punters were advised to get in early to secure their spot. Seems harmless right? Think again.

Forbes described the show as a “must-see production that Youtube clips simply can’t do justice,” praising the design technique and metaversal capabilities which the show represented. However, Rolling Stone detail a much more hallucinogenic experience.

After being killed off multiple times from within the game, concertgoers witnessed a virtual Scott crash landing into his gig in the form of a purple comet, as the opening notes of Sicko Mode played. Full delirium then ensues.

Scott emerges from this explosion as a mountainous demigod and began his performance involving neon lasers, an underwater rendition of Highest In The Room, and his face melting away, Terminator-style, to reveal a robot skeleton. He doesn’t forget to dress to the nines though, in his sought-after Jordan collaborations.