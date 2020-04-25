An unknown artist has given a Banksy mural a COVID-19 update

Banksy has been vocal about his social distancing recently, posting his approach to working from home online. However, one of his famous works has recently been given a 2020 appropriate update.
The elusive artist’s Girl With The Pierced Eardrum in Bristol’s Harbourside was accessorised with a face mask sometime during the week, but who was the one responsible for her extra level of caution?
The UK’s most enigmatic artist Banksy has let us know that he’s taking a step back from street art whilst in self-isolation. However, one of his local artworks has landed with a COVID-19 update.
View this post on Instagram