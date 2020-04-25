Sofia Coppola details new film starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray

Sofia Coppola has revealed new details about her upcoming seventh film On The Rocks in an interview with 92Y Reel Pieces moderator Anette Insdorf. Scheduled to premiere later this year, On The Rocks is the story of “a young mother (Rashida Jones) who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father (Bill Murray) on an adventure through New York”.

This will be Coppola’s first film since The Beguiled back in 2017, and will be another addition her cinematic tradition of finding the beautifully mournful in the everyday.

“It’s a clash between the two generations.” Lost In Translation and Marie Antionette director Sofia Coppola has revealed key details about her upcoming film in a new interview.

During the interview, Coppola explains that Jones’ suspicions of her husband’s faithfulness causes her father to become “paranoid because he’s seeing men through his point of view”.“It’s the clash between the two generations, and her being a young woman and him a gentleman of another generation,” Coppola adds. “It’s the clash of how they look at relationships, and also how your relationship with your parents affects your relationships in your life.”

“We finished a little while ago. It’s the two of them as a father and daughter on a little adventure to spy on her husband,” she concludes. “It’s a lot of them talking about life, men, and women over martinis in New York.”

The film will be released by the same studio that produced Hereditary, Moonlight and Lady Bird, A24. In her interview, Coppola also discusses her tips for managing cinematic collaborations, her methodology for translating a script to the screen and her deep passion for cinema.

Check out the interview below: