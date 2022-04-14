Comedian Molly Shannon says late actor Gary Coleman sexually harassed her

Molly Shannon opened up about her experience on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, a memory she also recounted in her new memoir Hello, Molly!

Molly Shannon spoke with Howard Stern about her encounter with Gay Coleman saying that he sexually harassed her and “was relentless”.

Shannon says she met the late actor in the 80s after she landed his agent who asked if she wanted to meet the Diff’rent Strokes star.

Shannon said the meeting was held in a hotel suite and once they arrived the agent “disappeared”.

“I was trying to be polite and stuff,” Shannon recounted, saying that Coleman had invited her onto his bed.

“I’m a polite Catholic girl and a virgin, so I’m not even thinking about — I’m naive about anything about that.”

Shannon said Coleman’s attempts were “relentless”.

“He was trying to kiss me and get on top of me, and I was like, ‘Gary, stop.'”

“So I’d push him off. Then I would get off the bed, then he’d bounce on the bed —jump, jump, jump — and wrap himself around me, then I would fling him off, then he got on top of me. I was like, ‘Gary, stop!’ but I guess because of his size I didn’t feel physically threatened.”

Shannon said that she locked herself in the bathroom soon after and eventually ran out of the hotel room. She noted that she warned her agent to keep an eye on Coleman.

“I think I was probably very polite,” Shannon said. “I wish I could’ve stood up for myself more.”

Watch Molly Shannon’s full interview with Howard Stern below.