Happy’s Zen Horoscope (17th April – 23rd April): Permission to chill

The Sun enters Taurus this week, making it Taurus season baby!

Nobody knows how to relax and unwind like a Taurus, so go out of your way to cultivate a sense of comfort and security any way you can.

This is the perfect season to let a more, romantic, pragmatic, and grounded energy takes over for the month ahead. Eat more of your fav foods, watch more of your fav binge-worthy shows, and treat yo self.

Taurus

For any projects where you feel like you have to do everything yourself, even though you may be inclined to not ask for help, try to ask for help anyway, it would be useful. Because you know you benefit from creating little downtime for yourself every now and then.

Gemini

Listen to your heart, especially if you are faced with the kind of decision that requires a should I stay or should I go, or should I give this one more shot? Whatever you do, don’t listen to the people around you. Listen to yourself on this one, you have all of the answers right there inside of you.

Cancer

Enjoy this week to ponder all of the possibilities that are out there for you. Even if you don’t have a clear direction to take, you can just enjoy the process of all of the probabilities until to reach something that you can settle on.

Leo

Now is not the time to focus on what is wrong, but more of a time to focus on what is right, even if things have a way of not working out there is a reason for it, so best to get to that reason. Be spontaneous, keep an open mind, because who knows where this adventure is taking you.

Virgo

Let your inspired energy be the motivating force behind you this week. You have probably dreamed up something pretty cool, so be open to exploring your big ideas, because just maybe you can turn them into something.

Libra

You have never needed external approval to succeed. You are ready to go it alone and do it your way, even if that means going against the crowd. So remember this as you make your way through the week ahead.

Scorpio

A good week to catch up on some much-needed restorative self-love. When you feel good, when you have been treating yourself, it makes it way easier to give a little love to others.

Sagittarius

You may hear the calling to pursue something new, and if you are feeling any doubt, push past the nagging feels and do it anyway. You have nothing to lose, and everything to gain.

Capricorn

There is a lot of enthusiasm in the air Capricorn, especially when it comes to new friendships. These kinds of connections that generate a lot of positive energy are rare, so allow yourself to get all fired up if you want because good times lay ahead.

Aquarius

Any doubts you ever had in the past, are on the way out. This is all thanks to you finding a greater balance within yourself. You know who you are and why you are here. You are at home within yourself, making it easier to feel at home wherever you go.

Pisces

Time to delegate Pisces. You don’t have to do everything yourself, similarly, as this is a week for relaxing, try to let go of any extra responsibilities, and if there is something on your mind that is weighing you down even a little share it, let it all go.

Aries

Take advantage of a little downtime in your life and think about your talents, and ask yourself if they are being utilized in the best way. Is there something else you could be doing that would make better use of the skills that you have to offer?