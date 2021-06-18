Happy Media job opening: Partnerships Development Manager

Want to join the Happy Mag team? We’re looking for Partnerships Development Manager to join our HQ in Newtown, Sydney.

Happy Media is looking for a highly motivated and ambitious Partnerships Development Manager to join our team of arts and culture lovers.

This unique and highly sought after role will see you initiate conversations with new partners and grow Happy’s already strong network of long-term, trusted relationships with our commercial brand partners.

Key Responsibilities

Identify and pursue new partnership opportunities

Cultivate growth within your client portfolio

Deliver against individual quarterly retention and upsell targets

Collaborate with the sales team to close new business opportunities

Support the Sub-Editor in the planning and execution of client campaign ideation

Provide regular reporting to internal stakeholders in weekly and quarterly team WIPs

Prepare and present regular reporting on campaign status to clients as and when appropriate

Represent Happy Media at industry events and partner activations

Keep clients updated on new product opportunities

Requirements

Minimum 3 years experience in a commercially focused relationship management role

Demonstrable ability to communicate, present and influence key stakeholders at all levels of an organization, including executive and C-level

Experience with CRM software (e.g. Asana and Copper CRM) and MS Office or and Google Docs (particularly spreadsheets)

Experience using Google and Facebook Analytics

Experience delivering client-focused solutions to customer needs

Proven ability to juggle multiple account management projects at a time, while maintaining sharp attention to detail

Excellent listening, negotiation and presentation abilities

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Arts and culture industry experience and / or a current media agency network an advantage

Apply now via LinkedIn, or contact Radi Safi directly via [email protected]