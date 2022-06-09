Snoop Dogg raised his blunt roller’s salary to cover inflation

Snoop Dogg announced on Twitter that he’s given his personal, full-time blunt roller a pay rise to cover the cost of inflation.

Earlier this week, UberFacts made a post on Twitter about Snoop Dogg’s full-time blunt roller making between $40,000 to $50,000 a year.

As if that didn’t already make Snoop enough of an absolute fucking legend, the king of ganja himself was quick to correct the statement: “Inflation. Their salary went up!!”

Snoop Dogg first revealed that he had his own “personal blunt roller” back in 2019, during an interview on The Howard Stern Show. He also declared that the full-time role came with an annual salary of $40–50k.

Not only that, but the job also carried some pretty desirable perks, like access to as much free marijuana as your heart desired, and getting to travel around with the global rap star everywhere he went. Far out…talk about incentive!

Inflation. Their salary went up!! https://t.co/BCtOVHMN4W — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 7, 2022

“If you’re great at something I need, I’m hiring you,” he also added during the Howard Stern interview.

So to sum it all up, we’re talking free weed, free travel, and hanging out with Snoop Dogg…if you’re feeling pretty jealous of this “P.B.R.” right now, we don’t blame you. Holy shit, talk about feeling like you’re on cloud nine at work!