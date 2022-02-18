Job Opening: Brand Manager – Happy Media

Happy Mag is looking for a creative, motivated, and on-the-pulse individual to lead some of our most exciting projects.

Happy Media is a digital publishing network that directly connects with thousands of Australian arts and music lovers aged between 18-35 every single day.

The team are musicians, gamers, artists, readers, writers, and lovers of all the above. Building upon these authentic, grassroots connections, Happy quickly outgrew its early competitors and today is Australia’s largest truly independent music and popular culture publication.

About the role

The Brand Manager position at Happy Media is best described as a highly dynamic role with a strong foundation in the Australian music and arts industries, ensuring the best possible representation of the Happy brand on both a readership and client basis.

You will coordinate work with existing partners to ensure that campaigns deliver on sales promises in terms of time, deliverables, talent curation, and talent management.

You will also ensure that Happy’s internal projects maintain the highest level of quality by keeping healthy relationships with music and arts industry stakeholders including talent, managers, labels, and agencies. You will be an informed and organised curator of a number of exciting creative projects including interviews, live recordings, short documentaries, and more.

Key Responsibilities

Reporting directly to our CEO and working in tandem with our Senior Partnerships Manager and Editorial / Creative teams you will ensure the successful delivery of all campaigns across Happy Media’s channels.

Effectively ensure the execution of all campaigns across the Happy Media portfolio of digital assets as per the campaign outline and signed IO.

You will develop campaign analysis reports at key points during larger campaigns or at the end of smaller campaigns.

You will manage a variety of creative, managerial, and administrative tasks related to the rolling out of digital or creative campaigns both for brand clients and Happy’s in house projects.

Utilising a strong baseline of music and arts industry contacts, you will facilitate bookings with artists, managers, labels regarding their involvement in Happy’s projects, both client-side and internal.

Make informed curatorial decisions to ensure Happy Media’s content is as engaging and relevant as possible.

Participating in team-wide ideation sessions regarding initiatives both existing and brand new, you will be considered a valuable contributor to new ideas.

You will lead and execute internal brand visibility initiatives from start to finish, leveraging internal assets and specific team member skill sets.

Identify new B2C opportunities as per the above, developing Happy’s awareness to wider audiences through such means as awards, collaborations, cultural events, sponsorship opportunities and beyond.

Representing Happy Media at industry events and partner activations you will ensure Happy is always front and centre when and where appropriate.

When suitable you will work with the director and wider team to further develop and fine tune methods for the development of the above processes.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum 3 years experience in a commercially focused relationship management role, marketing manager role, or brand management role.

Experience in a curatorial or booking-focussed role in the music or arts industries.

A strong understanding of and presence in the Australian music and arts industries.

Demonstrable ability to communicate, present and influence key stakeholders at all levels of an organisation, including executive and C-level.

Experience with CRM software (e.g. Asana and Copper CRM) and MS Office or and Google Docs (particularly spreadsheets).

Experience using Google and Facebook Analytics.

Experience delivering client-focused solutions to customer needs with any internal brand guidelines intact.

Proven ability to juggle multiple account management projects at a time, while maintaining sharp attention to detail.

Excellent listening, negotiation and presentation abilities.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Happy Media is aware of research that women are less likely than men to apply for a role where they do not meet 100% of the quoted requirements. We encourage all women and female-identifying people to apply for this position if they believe they are a truly great candidate even if they may not meet one or two of the above requirements.

To apply, email Radi Safi via [email protected] with your resume and cover letter. If you’re on LinkedIn, you can apply here.