Amber Heard denies leaking photos to paparazzi

Amber Heard made a tearful return to the stand as the defamation trial brought upon her by ex-husband Johnny Depp comes to a close.

Amber Heard was accused of tipping off the paparazzi before filing a temporary restraining order against her then-husband in 2016.

Heard testified in the Virginia courtroom saying: “I did not call TMZ or any other news source or paparazzi source, no one,”

Heard and Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talked over each other about the 2016 filing.

Earlier in the week former TMZ employee Morgan Tremaine gave a short testimony and discussed sending paparazzi to follow Heart to the court as well as publishing a video Heard has recorded of Depp smashing cabinets and screaming at his then-wife.

While claiming innocence Heard tearfully told the court, “What actual survivor of domestic violence wants that?”

“If I wanted to leak it, I would have done a lot more with it.”

“You testified earlier you didn’t know how to leak things.” Vasquez said.

Heard broke down in tears and said “People want to kill me.”

Heard even mentioned the threats she has received against her 1-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige Heard: “People want to put my baby in the microwave and they tell me that,”

“Johnny … promised me that if I ever left him, he’d make me think of him every single day that I live.”

“In the harassment and humiliation, the campaign against me that’s echoed every single day on social media. And now in front of cameras in this room. Every single day I have to relive the trauma,”

“Perhaps it’s easy to forget, but I’m a human being,” She continued, pleading with the jury.

“Protecting the secret that I did, for as long as I did, has taken enough of my voice, I have a right to my voice and my name … I have the right as an American to tell my story.”

Heard and Depp’s lawyer continued to argue for some time as Vasquez accused Heard of lying, again.

“You said this trial has been hard for you. So let’s talk about that.” Vasquez said.

“Your lies have been exposed to the world,”

“I haven’t lied about anything I’ve been here to say,” Heard replied.

Vasquez asked if Amber had expected to see the long list of witnesses who came to testify on Depp’s behalf.

Heard responded by saying: “I know how many people will come out of the woodwork to be in support of Johnny,”

The proceedings came to an end shortly after as the jurors were dismissed for the day.

The jury are set to return to the courtroom at 9 am GMT-4 Friday which is just over 13 hours away.

The court will hear the closing arguments and then be granted as much time as needed to deliberate.